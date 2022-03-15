Fox News cameraman killed in same attack near Kyiv that injured other journalist

Pierre Zakrzewski was on newsgathering assignment outside Kyiv when vehicle was hit by oncoming fire

A Fox News cameraman was killed in an attack outside Kyiv, Ukraine, while on a newsgathering assignment, network chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees. AFP
Kyle Fitzgerald
Mar 15, 2022

A Fox News cameraman was killed in the same attack outside Kyiv, Ukraine, that injured correspondent Benjamin Hall, network chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees.

Pierre Zakrzewski was on a newsgathering assignment with Hall in Horenka when their vehicle was hit by oncoming fire.

Zakrzewski had been working in Ukraine since February after covering news in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Ms Scott said.

“His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field … and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news.”

Fox on-air anchor John Roberts, who reported the news of Hall's injury on Monday, said he had worked with Zakrzewski “many times around the world".

“He was an absolute treasure,” Roberts said.

Russia’s offensive ‘stalled’ in Ukraine but Moscow not backing down: Pentagon

Hall, Fox News' State Department correspondent, has been hospitalised since being injured during Monday's attack.

Zakrzewski was the second journalist killed in Ukraine. Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and former New York Times reporter, was shot dead in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on Sunday. Another journalist was injured in the attack.

Renaud had been travelling in a vehicle with a group of other journalists in Irpin when the vehicle was attacked by Russian troops.

Updated: March 15, 2022, 4:11 PM
