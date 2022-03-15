Fox News cameraman killed in same attack near Kyiv that injured other journalist

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

A Fox News cameraman was killed in the same attack outside Kyiv, Ukraine, that injured correspondent Benjamin Hall, network chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees.

Pierre Zakrzewski was on a newsgathering assignment with Hall in Horenka when their vehicle was hit by oncoming fire.

Zakrzewski had been working in Ukraine since February after covering news in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Ms Scott said.

Fox News memo on the death of its cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, in Ukraine. Pierre was with Ben Hall when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Hall remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/CAGB5FLwYW — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 15, 2022

“His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field … and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news.”

Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

Fox on-air anchor John Roberts, who reported the news of Hall's injury on Monday, said he had worked with Zakrzewski “many times around the world".

“He was an absolute treasure,” Roberts said.

Hall, Fox News' State Department correspondent, has been hospitalised since being injured during Monday's attack.

Zakrzewski was the second journalist killed in Ukraine. Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and former New York Times reporter, was shot dead in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on Sunday. Another journalist was injured in the attack.

Renaud had been travelling in a vehicle with a group of other journalists in Irpin when the vehicle was attacked by Russian troops.