US journalist shot dead and another wounded in Russian attack near Kyiv

An American journalist and documentary filmmaker has been shot dead in Ukraine, the head of the main directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Region Andrew Nebytov said.

Brent Renaud, 51, died in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on Sunday in an attack that wounded another journalist.

Ukrainian authorities are thought to be trying to evacuated the injured reporter from the combat zone.

Photos of Renaud's bloody body appeared on social media. He had been travelling in a van with other journalists in Irpin when Russian troops opened fire.

Mr Nebytov said Renaud had “paid his life” for going to Ukraine to shine a light on Russia’s “ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness”

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, told AFP that the injured journalist was also a US citizen. He said Renaud had died instantly and he had treated the other victim.

Jane Ferguson, a correspondent for PBS Newshour, said she had stumbled upon the scene after Renaud was killed and saw his body covered in a blanket.

"Just left roadside spot near Irpin where body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket," she tweeted. "Ukrainian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage. Outraged Ukrainian police officer: 'Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.'"

Another US journalist who survived the attack spoke to a reporter for Italian paper Internazionale from the hospital.

He said Renaud had been shot in the neck and his body "had to be left behind".

"We had crossed the first bridge in Irpen. We were going to film other refugees leaving we got into a car. Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge," said the journalist, who gave his name only as Juan.

"We crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. The driver turned around, there were two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud. He has been shot and left behind. I saw he has been shot in the neck. We got split."

Renaud was carrying a press badge with the name of The New York Times on it. The newspaper said he had worked for them in the past, but was not in Ukraine on assignment for them.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who contributed to The New York Times over the years,” the paper said.

“Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for The Times in Ukraine.”

Myroslava Gongadze, a Ukrainian journalist living in the US, said Renaud was her classmate when the two were studying at under Harvard’s Nieman programme.

She will remember him as a “brave, sensitive and smart” journalist, and said news of his death was “devastating”.

“His stories in our writing class made us cry,” she added.