Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

A Fox News journalist has been taken to hospital after he was “injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”, network chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees.

It is unclear how Hall was injured but Fox News said its teams are gathering more information.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalised and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Ms Scott said.

Memo just sent to Fox News employees on injuries sustained today by a network correspondent in Kyiv, Benjamin Hall: pic.twitter.com/JvFid5qBue — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 14, 2022

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone.

“We will update everyone as we know more.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the thoughts of US President Joe Biden and his administration are with "[Hall], his family and all of you at Fox News as well".

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also expressed his hopes for Hall's speedy recovery.

Fox News anchor John Roberts said while addressing the news on-air: “The safety of our Fox team is, of course, of the utmost importance and our highest priority.”

Hall, Fox News' State Department correspondent, has been with the network since 2015.