Rudy Giuliani's 'Masked Singer' cameo prompts walk-off, report says

Rudy Giuliani’s surprise appearance as a contestant on The Masked Singer prompted two judges to walk off the set during taping.

Singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong left in protest after the former New York City mayor was unmasked, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

Fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy reportedly remained on stage and chatted with the controversial Republican.

Thicke and Jeong eventually returned to resume taping of the Season 7 premiere of the hit Fox series.

Mr Giuliani has become a divisive figure in American politics in recent years after working as an adviser to former US president Donald Trump.

The US House committee investigating the January 6, 2021< attack on the Capitol subpoenaed Mr Giuliani last month.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement at the time that Mr Giuliani “advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or was in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes".

Mr Giuliani, along with pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, spoke at a Trump news conference on November 19, 2020, during which they vowed to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

A New York appellate court suspended Mr Giuliani's law license in June after finding he made false statements about the 2020 election.

The former president and his allies spent months pressing claims on the legitimacy of the election, despite government experts and Trump-appointed officials affirming no evidence of widespread voter fraud had been found.

Bloomberg contributed to this report