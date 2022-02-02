CNN president Jeff Zucker announces resignation

Jeff Zucker said he is resigning as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division, issuing a staff memo in which he acknowledged a consensual relationship with a close colleague.

Mr Zucker's resignation comes a month after the network fired anchor Chris Cuomo for helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, during the former New York governor's sexual harassment scandal.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr Zucker said in a memo.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Mr Zucker did not name the colleague in the memo, but the relationship is with chief marketing officer Allison Gollust, CNN correspondent Brian Stelter reported.

Jason Kilar, chief executive of CNN's parent company WarnerMedia, accepted Mr Zucker's resignation.

“We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past nine years,” Mr Kilar said in an email to staffers obtained by CNN reporters.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

“We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organisations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”

Mr Zucker joined the network in 2013 as president of CNN Worldwide. In 2019, he was named chairman of WarnerNews Sports and Media.

The former CNN president said in a memo that he wish his tenure had ended differently, but he “loved every minute".

Mr Zucker oversaw all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

Before joining CNN, Mr Zucker had served in numerous executive roles at NBC Universal, previously greenlighting former president Donald Trump's reality television series The Apprentice.

Agencies contributed to this report