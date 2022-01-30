Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden on Sunday called for the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

Mr Frerichs, a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital, Kabul.

He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

“Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” Mr Biden said before Monday's second anniversary of the kidnapping.

“The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

Afghanistan faces a tough humanitarian crisis after the US withdrew its forces in August.

The Taliban quickly seized control of much of the country and the foreign aid that been flowing into the country largely stopped, putting at risk the lives of millions of Afghans who could starve or freeze to death.

Charlene Cakora, Mr Frerichs’ sister, said her family was “grateful” for Mr Biden’s words.

“But what we really want is to have Mark home,” Ms Cakora said.

“We know the president has options in front of him to make that happen and hope Mark’s safe return will become a priority.”