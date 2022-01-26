Blinken says US has formally transmitted its written responses to Russia

US secretary of state delivers remarks as tensions rise over possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 22. AFP
The National
Jan 26, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US has formally delivered its written responses to Russian demands in the Ukraine crisis.

He said the document is a principled and pragmatic evaluation of concerns Russia has raised.

The document will not be released publicly to protect the confidentiality of the conversations, Mr Blinken said.

He stressed that the US is prepared for a whole host of outcomes, and that he hopes the US does not need to activate some 8,500 troops currently on standby.

"Our actions over the past week have sharpened the choice facing Russia now. We've laid out a diplomatic path we've lined up steep consequences should Russia choose further aggression", Mr Blinken said.

This is a developing story...

Updated: January 26th 2022, 5:56 PM
USDiplomacyEuropeRussia
