California fire forces Big Sur residents to flee homes

Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to leave their homes to escape a raging fire that started late on Friday.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuation after the blaze began in the Palo Colorado canyon.

It spread to cover more than 100 hectares.

READ MORE 2021 saw global temperatures among hottest on record

Highway 1 was closed in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The American Red Cross said it was setting up a shelter at a school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night to Saturday morning.

But National Weather Service meteorologists had said strong winds were most likely at higher elevations.