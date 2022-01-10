Convicted killer Robert Durst dead at age 78

Robert Durst, the real estate heir convicted of killing his best friend and suspected in other deaths, died on Monday at the age of 78.

Durst died from natural causes due to a number of health issues in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, California, his attorney Chip Lewis said.

Durst was convicted in September 2021 of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life on October 14. Two days later, he was hospitalised with Covid-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

His trial came six years after an apparent confession was aired on the HBO television series The Jinx, where Durst could be heard saying to himself in the bathroom, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course".

Durst spent the last four decades evading the law since his wife Kathleen McCormack Durst went missing in 1982, who was 29 years old at the time. She has never been found.

Ms Durst was legally declared dead in 2017 at the request of her family.

The disgraced real estate scion was charged in October 2021 with her death.

