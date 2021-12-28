Denver shooting: five dead after 'killing spree'

A lone gunman killed four people and wounded three others, including a police officer, in the Denver area of the US state of Colorado on Monday.

The incident took place across several locations and ended with police killing the gunman, the authorities said.

It began at about 5pm local time when the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, shot and killed two women and wounded a man near Downtown Denver, said Chief of Police Paul Pazen.

The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver's Cheesman Park neighbourhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit," Mr Pazen said.

He referred to the events as a “killing spree”, The Denver Post reported.

He said the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police car.

From there, the gunman drove into the neighbouring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.

The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Mr Romero said.

He then shot at officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Mr Romero added. The Denver Post reported that the wounded officer needed surgery.

The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known.