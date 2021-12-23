Trump asks US Supreme Court to block turnover of January 6 records

Former president continues his attempt to halt congressional investigation into insurrection at US Capitol

Bloomberg News
Dec 23, 2021

Former president Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to block the release of his White House papers to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, confronting the court with the fallout from the riot for the first time.

Mr Trump is seeking to override President Joe Biden’s decision to waive executive privilege over the documents.

A federal appeals court said Mr Biden’s stance and Congress’s need for the documents combined to outweigh Mr Trump’s claim of secrecy.

The attack, which grew out of Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election results, took place as Congress was meeting to certify Mr Biden’s victory.

The former president and his allies have resisted the House select committee’s effort to investigate the attack and determine exactly what role Mr Trump played.

Read more
January 6: the beginning of the end to American democracy?
Judges question Trump bid to block release of January 6 records

In separate requests, Mr Trump on Thursday asked the justices to take up his appeal and block the release of the records in the meantime. The appeals court had given him 14 days to seek Supreme Court intervention.

The documents will remain secret until the high court acts.

The disputed records, being held by the National Archives, include visitor and call logs, emails, draft speeches and handwritten notes. Mr Trump is objecting to the release of about 800 pages of material, saying they involve protected presidential communications.

“Congress may not rifle through the confidential presidential papers of a former president to meet political objectives or advance a case study,” Mr Trump’s lawyers argued in court papers.

“These sweeping requests are indicative of the committee’s broad investigation of a political foe, divorced from any of Congress’s legislative functions laid out in the constitution.”

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a 3-0 decision the records were vital to the committee’s investigation.

The committee has “demonstrated a sound factual predicate for requesting these presidential documents specifically,” Judge Patricia Millett said for the panel, which consisted of three Democratic appointees.

“There is a direct linkage between the former president and the events of the day.”

Image 1 of 14

Donald Trump, the president at the time, speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington on January 6, 2021. AP

Updated: December 23rd 2021, 7:27 PM
USJanuary 6Donald TrumpLegal Proceedings
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article US woman pleads guilty to beating up flight attendant in mask dispute
An image that illustrates this article Trump asks US Supreme Court to block turnover of January 6 records
An image that illustrates this article US FDA approves second anti-Covid pill
An image that illustrates this article California looks to weigh in on Apple-Epic legal battle over apps