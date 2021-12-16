US military shoots down drone in southern Syria

US Central Command leader says two drones entered the Al Tanf garrison 'deconfliction' zone on Tuesday

Reuters
Dec 16, 2021

The US military shot down a drone near a base in southern Syria this week, officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The garrison, known as Al Tanf, is situated in a strategic area near Syria's Al Tanf border crossing with Iraq and Jordan and houses a small number of US troops.

Tanf is the only position with a significant American military presence in Syria outside the Kurdish-controlled north.

US Navy Capt Bill Urban, a spokesman for US Central Command, said two drones entered the Al Tanf garrison "deconfliction" zone on Tuesday and one of them was shot down as it moved closer to the base.

There were no casualties or damage to facilities, he said.

The news of the incident was first reported by NBC News.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the drone, but Iran-backed forces have frequently attacked American troops with drones and rockets in eastern Syria and Iraq.

In October, a number of drones were launched against the base, although there were no American casualties.

There is concern among US officials that Iranian-backed militia may increase attacks on troops in Iraq and Syria in the coming weeks, in part to mark the anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The two were killed by a US drone strike in Iraq on January 2, 2020.

Updated: December 16th 2021, 4:28 PM
SyriaUs MilitaryDrones
