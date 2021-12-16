Syria says Israeli missiles are targeting military posts in south

One solider dead as most incoming rockets were intercepted

Dec 16, 2021

Syria’s military said Israeli missiles hit army posts in the south of the country on Thursday, killing one soldier and causing material damage.

State media, quoting an unidentified military official, said rockets fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights activated Syria air defences.

It said most of the incoming missiles were intercepted but one Syrian soldier was killed and there was damage to the area, the official added, without specifying where the missiles hit.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the country’s decade-old civil war.

Israel says the Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

