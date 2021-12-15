Escaped zebras found in Maryland after two-month search

Two zebras that escaped from a farm in Maryland have been found after a two-month search.

The Prince George's County government announced the discovery on Tuesday, saying that the animals were in good health.

“They’re safe. They are not on the loose,” Prince George’s County government spokeswoman Linda Lowe told WUSA9.

Officials say a caretaker at a farm in Upper Marlboro alerted the Department of Agriculture that three zebras were missing from a herd of 39 at the end of August.

An intense manhunt - or rather equine hunt - ensued for the three missing animals.

The search turned tragic when the Maryland Department of Natural Resources discovered in September that one of the zebras had died after being caught in an illegal snare near the farm.

And here is where the story takes a troubling turn: DCist/WAMU first reported after the zebras' disappearances that the farm's owner, Jerry Holly, and his exotic animal breeding business have been cited by the US Department of Agriculture for more than 100 breaches of the Animal Welfare Act.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Pelicans in St James’s Park, central London. The birds were introduced to the park in the 16th century. Getty

Most of the citations relate to his properties in Florida, but a number are also directed at his Maryland farm.

The “zebras at large pose a threat to the community [as] they continue to wander through communities, railroad and public roads", the charging documents read.

The animal that had been caught in the snare near the farm had reportedly suffered for an unknown period of time before expiring, most likely from dehydration.

Following the zebras' escape and the discovery of the deceased animal, Mr Holly was charged with several counts of animal cruelty.

But the other two zebras had a happier ending after they "returned to the herd" last week, Ms Lowe said. Federal and county employees were not involved in their capture.