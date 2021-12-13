Brett McGurk credits Iraqi forces as US combat mission ends

Brett McGurk, the US co-ordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, concluded a two-day-visit to Iraq on Monday in which he praised the "tremendous progress" made by Iraqi Security Forces and the Peshmerga in fighting ISIS.

Baghdad and the Pentagon last week announced the long-planned end of the US combat role in Iraq. Some 2,500 US troops will remain in Iraq in a training and advisory capacity.

Mr McGurk “confirmed President [Joe] Biden’s commitment to the results of the strategic dialogue with the government of Iraq, underscoring that there are no longer US forces serving in a combat role in Iraq,” a White House summary of Mr McGurk's visit read.

"This transition was made possible because of the tremendous progress achieved by Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga, in leading the fight against ISIS."

When ISIS rampaged across vast areas of Iraq in 2014, the ISF crumbled, abandoning bases and military equipment. Later that year, a US-led coalition intervened to push back the extremists' advance.

Mr McGurk met with several Iraqi leaders in Baghdad and Kurdistan, including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi, national security advisor Qassim al Araji and former speaker Mohammed al Halbusi.

In Erbil, Mr McGurk was accompanied by US ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and met with President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and other Kurdish officials.

رئيس الجمهورية @BarhamSalih يستقبل منسق الأمن القومي الأمريكي لشؤون الشرق الأوسط وشمال افريقيا @brett_mcgurk..



جرى بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وتطويرها، والدفع بها في مختلف الميادين السياسية والاقتصادية والثقافية والبيئية عبر الحوار الاستراتيجي القائم بين البلدين.. pic.twitter.com/YTDZoy4UtL — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) December 12, 2021

Mr McGurk stressed US coalition forces remaining in Iraq will be present at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

The Pentagon confirmed last week that the change in US role still grants its military the right of self defence.

“We have to assume that threats to US forces remain credible in Iraq… We always have the right and the authority and the capability to defend our troops, to defend our resources, wherever we are, that doesn’t change,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

He added that the transition has been long in the making.

US troops "have been working themselves out of offensive combat operations against ISIS for quite some time…a vast majority of what they’ve been doing for a while now has been advise, assistant, and train,” Mr Kirby said.

In effect, about 2,500 US and 1,000 other coalition troops deployed in Iraq will remain there, as they have been acting as advisers and trainers since mid-2020.

ISIS established a so-called caliphate across large sections of Syria and Iraq from 2014.

It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 after offensives by Iraqi forces, with the support of the coalition that has included more than 80 countries, among them Britain, France and several Arab nations.

Even though Iraq declared victory against ISIS in December 2017, the group's remnants still carry out attacks against security forces and civilians and in recent weeks killed several Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq.