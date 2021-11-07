Iraq timeline: a week of escalating attacks

Attacks have been carried out in Iraq for the past seven days, including an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi on Sunday.

The latest period of violence began on October 30, when rockets were fired into a residential area of the capital Baghdad near the Green Zone, which houses diplomatic missions and Iraqi government buildings.

No casualties were reported, but the violence that has followed is especially worrying as the country struggles with protests, a rejection of results in legislative elections and an ISIS resurgence.

Here's a look at a week of escalating attacks in Iraq:

Saturday, October 30

Three rockets landed in Mansour district, a residential area in Baghdad near the Green Zone, a high-security area that houses the US embassy, among other diplomatic missions.

No group has yet claimed the attack, but Iran-backed Shiite news channel Sabreen was the first to report on the attack.

The Green Zone has been the target of several strikes, but this was the first attack on the area since two rockets were fired at it on July 29.

The timing matters because election results showed the Fatah Alliance, a pro-Iran political group, had lost traction, prompting its armed umbrella group, Hashed Al Shaabi, to contest the outcome.

The group's supporters staged a sit-in near the Green Zone to protest against the election results.

Monday, November 1

ISIS was defeated in Iraq in 2017, but the group has made a comeback. It claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 13 people in Al Hawashah village in eastern Diyala province.

Mr Al Kadhimi sent National Security Adviser Qasim Al Araji and a delegation of officials to the sites of the attacks in Diyala and vowed to "chase the terrorists out of Iraq".

Iraqi forces said several ISIS members were arrested in connection to the attacks.

"A cell belonging to the ISIS terror group (Daesh) made up of six people was dismantled in Al Falujah and Al Ramadi," Ministry of Defence spokesman Yehia Rasool said on Twitter.

حيثُ سابق فيها أشاوس جهاز مُكافحة الإرهاب الزمن لعدم هروب هؤلاء الإرهابيين من قبضة العدالة .

كما وتم إلقاء القبض على إرهابي في قضاء أبو غريب بالعاصمة بغداد . pic.twitter.com/VSqjTANo9p — يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) November 1, 2021

Another ISIS member was captured in Baghdad, he said.

A week earlier, an ISIS attack in Diyala killed 12 civilians.

The Soufan Centre, a US think tank, said ISIS claimed 90 attacks a month in Iraq between January 2020 and September 2021. The group focused on Saladin, Kirkuk and Diyala provinces.

"If the United States withdraws its remaining troops ... there is a major risk that ISIS will take advantage and seek to go on the offensive," the centre said.

Friday, November 5

Month-long protests by Hashed Al Shaabi supporters turned deadly and at least one civilian was killed and dozens injured in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Police fired tear gas and live ammunition into the air as dozens of demonstrators threw stones and tried to advance towards the Green Zone.

“The negligent will be brought to legal accountability for their negligence and violation of the explicit orders of the commander in chief, which stressed that live bullets should not be fired under any circumstances," the Joint Operations Command in Iraq said.