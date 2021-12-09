Biden warns of 'backward slide' in democracies around the world

US President Joe Biden has warned of a global "backward slide" in democracies across the world and urged nations to act together to counter this.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of his much-touted virtual "Summit for Democracy", attended by leaders and representatives of more than 100 countries, Mr Biden said democracy faces "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide and said trends are "largely pointing in the wrong direction".

"We stand at an inflection point," Mr Biden said. "Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked?"

The two-day event, held by video link because of the pandemic, was billed by the White House as US leadership in an existential struggle between democracies and powerful autocracies or dictatorships.

It comes as the US faces a crucial struggle to protect its own democracy in the wake of the deadly January 6 riots that saw a mob of pro-Donald Trump loyalists attempt to overturn Mr Biden's 2020 election win.

Fuelled by Mr Trump's false claims of election fraud, the Republican Party is working to pass a slew of "voter integrity" laws at the state level that it says will root out voter irregularities but which critics say is a blatant drive to disenfranchise city dwellers and people of colour, who tend to lean Democratic.

Mr Biden's summit has also drawn controversy over who was on, or was left off, the guest list.

China and Russia were pointedly left out, something they say is stoking an ideological rift.

"No country has the right to judge the world's vast and varied political landscape by a single yardstick," ambassadors to the US Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China wrote in a joint essay last month.

Without mentioning either country out by name, Mr Biden said autocratic nations "export and expand their influence around the world and justify the repressive policies and practices as a more efficient way to address today's challenges."

Deciding which other countries should be excluded was also fraught, with Pakistan and the Philippines invited, but not EU member Hungary's nationalist government.

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was invited, while the leader of Nato member Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was shunned.

The summit's most awkward element, however, is Mr Biden's struggles to restore faith in democracy at home, let alone on the other side of the world.

Bruce Jentleson, who teaches political science at Duke University, said the summit was "never a good idea."

"Our problems here are much worse than in any other western democracy. We had our Capitol building attacked, an attempted coup. We haven't seen that happen in Paris, or at the Bundestag, or at the EU headquarters in Brussels," he told AFP.

"If we want to compete, we've got to do our best and that is really more up to us within the country than somehow getting 100 leaders together and saying, 'We like democracy.'"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to address the summit later on Thursday.

"We cannot take democracy for granted, but nor should we waver in our faith that trusting the people is the surest route to national unity and success," he said, according to prepared remarks.

Mr Johnson pledged more openness to the purchase of properties in the UK by overseas entities and said London would put forward new laws to "safeguard our democratic processes and institutions from those who would do us harm."

Agencies contributed to this report.