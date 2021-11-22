Blinken hosts Moroccan foreign minister to discuss normalisation of ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Washington on Monday to discuss Morocco’s normalisation of ties with Israel.

“We’ll have an opportunity to talk about the very important normalisation relations between Morocco and Israel — the work that’s being done there,” Mr Blinken told reporters before his meeting with Mr Bourita.

Rabat last year signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel, Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.

Morocco's Sahara was also on the agenda. Former president Donald Trump recognised it as Moroccan territory during his term in office — a status that President Joe Biden has left unchanged.

“It’s also, I think, a timely visit because we now have a new special envoy for the secretary general of the United Nations for the Western Sahara,” Mr Blinken said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed Staffan de Mistura — the former UN envoy for Syria — as his envoy for the territory last month. The post had remained vacant for two years following the departure of Mr de Mistura’s predecessor, Horst Kohler.

In addition to discussing the normalisation of ties with Israel and the Sahara, Mr Bourita said that he would also discuss climate change and extremism with Mr Blinken, as Morocco and the US seek to “enrich relations.”