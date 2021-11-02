Cop26: UAE climate envoy meets Prime Minister of Morocco

The UAE delegation at Cop26 spent another busy day in Glasgow, including meetings with government officials, investors and executives.

The country's goal to host Cop28 in 2023 was given a boost when the Asia-Pacific Group of nations endorsed its bid, joining the Arab League and the Gulf Co-operation Council, who have already given their support.

The UAE also joined the Global Methane Pledge, along with more than 100 other countries. The greenhouse gas is one of the major contributors to global warming.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, is leading the Emirates' delegation at the climate talks in Scotland.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's special envoy for climate change and Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology, is also in attendance, and discussed strategic partnerships with distinguished guests on Tuesday.

Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of Morocco, was one of the first visitors Dr Al Jaber received at the UAE pavilion at Cop26.

"Proud that our historic, strategic ties with Morocco, based on our common goals, now extend into opportunities for co-operation in energy and climate action," Dr Al Jaber wrote on Twitter.

A meeting took place between Dr Al Jaber and Kate Hampton, chief executive of the Children’s Investment Fund, which campaigns for action on climate change to protect the future of children.

The two discussed "the process of engaging civil society, and the role of philanthropic entities for growth and inclusivity", Dr Al Jaber tweeted.

Sustainable development

He also held talks with Noel Quinn, group chief executive of HSBC, the UAE's first bank to offer green deposits, which allow people to invest in environmentally friendly projects.

They discussed how to strengthen investments in sustainable development, Dr Al Jaber said.

World leaders meeting in Glasgow hope to come to an agreement on how to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Some progress has already been made, as more than 100 world leaders signed a pledge to reverse deforestation in one of the first major agreements of the Cop26 summit.

The UK, US and UAE were among the countries collectively responsible for more than 85 per cent of the world's forests who put their names to the plan.