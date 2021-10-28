UN's CGI dinosaur tells humans ‘don’t choose extinction’ in climate change plea

Video stunt receives mixed reaction on social media

Jamie Goodwin
Oct 28, 2021

The human race has been issued a stark warning of its impending demise – by a CGI dinosaur.

In the run-up to Cop26 in Glasgow, the UN has released a video stunt warning humanity that it could go the way of the dinosaur without immediate changes.

In the video, the reptile – which bears more than a passing resemblance to Jurassic Park’s velociraptor – strolls menacingly past shocked UN delegates with nostrils snorting before taking to the podium and revealing a perfect grasp of the English language.

Read More
Watch: what it’s like to fly to Abu Dhabi on one of the world’s most sustainable flights

“Going extinct is a bad thing,” he tells his audience. “And driving yourselves extinct? In 70 million years, that’s the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard.

“At least we had an asteroid.”

He goes on to warn of the dangers of an impending climate disaster as governments spend hundreds of millions of public funds every year on fossil fuel subsidies.

He concludes by urging “don’t choose extinction – save your species before it’s too late”, before bowing to a standing ovation.

The stunt prompted a mixed reaction on social media, with many people referring to a popular conspiracy theory that the global elite are a society of lizard people.

@JackFeII55 said on Twitter: “One question after watching whatever the hell this is: Is this an admission that the elite are really lizard people?”

But others criticised the amount of money the video is expected to have cost, with @WhiterunGuardOF tweeting: “How much money did you spend on this ad that you could have spent on actually making changes?”

And @Arizona__Love said on Twitter: “The UN is a real organisation that should be trusted and respected. Also the UN has talking dinosaurs.....”

Updated: October 28th 2021, 2:40 PM
UNClimate changeCop26Video
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article How to watch SpaceX Crew-3 Halloween launch on October 31
An image that illustrates this article UN's CGI dinosaur tells humans ‘don’t choose extinction’ in climate change plea
An image that illustrates this article Biden announces $1.75tn US spending proposal before Europe trip
An image that illustrates this article Meet the man hoping to become the first Arab-American mayor of Dearborn