UN's CGI dinosaur tells humans ‘don’t choose extinction’ in climate change plea

The human race has been issued a stark warning of its impending demise – by a CGI dinosaur.

In the run-up to Cop26 in Glasgow, the UN has released a video stunt warning humanity that it could go the way of the dinosaur without immediate changes.

In the video, the reptile – which bears more than a passing resemblance to Jurassic Park’s velociraptor – strolls menacingly past shocked UN delegates with nostrils snorting before taking to the podium and revealing a perfect grasp of the English language.

“Going extinct is a bad thing,” he tells his audience. “And driving yourselves extinct? In 70 million years, that’s the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard.

“At least we had an asteroid.”

He goes on to warn of the dangers of an impending climate disaster as governments spend hundreds of millions of public funds every year on fossil fuel subsidies.

He concludes by urging “don’t choose extinction – save your species before it’s too late”, before bowing to a standing ovation.

The stunt prompted a mixed reaction on social media, with many people referring to a popular conspiracy theory that the global elite are a society of lizard people.

@JackFeII55 said on Twitter: “One question after watching whatever the hell this is: Is this an admission that the elite are really lizard people?”

One question after watching whatever the hell this is:



Is this an admission that the elite are really lizard people? https://t.co/Ac6AYLX01W — Jack♣️FeII 🍂🍃 (@JackFeII55) October 28, 2021

But others criticised the amount of money the video is expected to have cost, with @WhiterunGuardOF tweeting: “How much money did you spend on this ad that you could have spent on actually making changes?”

And @Arizona__Love said on Twitter: “The UN is a real organisation that should be trusted and respected. Also the UN has talking dinosaurs.....”