Unrelenting political brinkmanship edges US closer to catastrophic default

US Democrats and Republicans must decide in the next day or two how far to take their deadlock over the US debt limit, which is pushing the country perilously close to a catastrophic default.

Wall Street strategists warn there is growing danger for financial markets as the clock ticks closer to October 18, the date by which US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects the country to reach its debt limit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will force a vote on Wednesday on whether to take up a measure suspending the nation’s debt ceiling until December 2022. Republicans promise to block him.

On Wednesday, the president will lead a meeting of chief executive officers and other business people “on the need to immediately address the debt limit and the damaging consequences for American families, small businesses and the economy if unnecessary delay continues any further,” The White House said on Tuesday night.

Mr Schumer on Tuesday again rejected using a time-consuming legislative approach, called reconciliation, that would allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling without Republican support.

Traditionally, suspending or raising the debt ceiling has received bipartisan support. This time, he argued, Republicans should at least “get out of the way” and not filibuster Democrats’ efforts.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said reconciliation is the only option because Republicans will not agree to raise the debt as Democrats negotiate Biden’s costly tax and spending plan.

“They’ve had plenty of time to execute the debt ceiling increase and have chosen not to do it,” Mr McConnell told reporters after a meeting of Senate Republicans. Mr McConnell insisted there was still time.

Mr Biden said on Tuesday evening that a “real possibility” is for Democrats to temporarily and unilaterally change Senate rules to head off a Republican filibuster and pass a debt suspension with Democratic votes.

Much of the recent increase in federal debt occurred when Republicans controlled the White House and Congress.

Still, Republicans weren’t talking alternatives on Tuesday, beyond perhaps an agreement to shorten the time it would take to hike the debt limit using reconciliation, which would include two rounds of unlimited amendments on the Senate floor.

One idea could involve agreeing in advance on a short list of amendments or even allowing senators to leave town while the clock ticks down, said one GOP aide. The Senate is scheduled to take a week-long break next week.