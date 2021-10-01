Democrats struggle to reach deal in setback for Biden's agenda

The Democratic-controlled US Congress on Friday was struggling to reach an agreement on President Joe Biden's sweeping agenda, with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowing to hold a vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

That promise came shortly after midnight -- after a day of negotiations with the party's moderate and progressive wings failed to reach a deal on a larger companion bill including social spending and addressing climate change, and after Congress approved a stopgap funding bill to keep federal agencies running past the end of the fiscal year and avert a government shutdown.

"We'll vote today," Ms Pelosi told reporters as she left the US Capitol. A similar promise by the speaker on Thursday was not fulfilled.

The Senate in a bipartisan August vote passed the $1 trillion bill, which includes funds for roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Moderates had pushed for a vote this week while progressives insisted they would not approve the bill without agreement on a companion bill that Senate Democrats intend to pass without Republican votes.

Republican Senators who voted in favour of the bipartisan infrastructure deal this summer expressed frustration at the lower chamber's struggles to pass it.

"It is a big missed opportunity," Republican Senator Rob Portman said. "This is good for the country. It is exactly what we ought to be doing around here."

Faced with increasingly stiff odds of passing their $3.5 trillion social spending proposal, Biden and his aides are trying to find out what narrower proposal could unite an ideologically fractured Democratic caucus of lawmakers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lawmakers on the party's left flank have said they will not vote for the infrastructure bill unless they feel certain their priorities will be reflected in the social spending bill.

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, a leading House progressive, told reporters on Thursday: "Nothing has changed with our caucus members. We don't have the votes to pass infrastructure."

More than half of the 96-member Congressional Progressive Caucus held firm in their threats to not back the infrastructure package without first passing the social spending proposal.

Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has proposed a spending package of about $1.5 trillion. Another Democratic moderate, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, declined to say whether she agreed with Manchin's proposal, but in a statement on Thursday confirmed her opposition to the current $3.5 trillion price tag.

Both Mr Manchin and Ms Sinema had met with Mr Biden multiple times this week to piece together a framework on the deal.

