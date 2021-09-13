Biden rallies West for Newsom, climate crisis and infrastructure

US President Joe Biden on Monday will begin a three-state tour of the western US where he is expected to continue advocating his push to fight climate change and strengthen of the country's infrastructure.

The president will also hit the campaign trail to back California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a Republican-led recall on Tuesday.

Mr Biden will first visit the National Interagency Fire Centre in Boise, Idaho, before flying to Sacramento, California, where he will inspect wildfire damage in the area.

As of Sunday, the National Interagency Fire Centre registered 80 large active fires in the US, including 22 in Idaho alone, involving more than 22,000 firefighters.

The president's tour comes a week after he surveyed flood damage from Ida in New Jersey and New York.

Mr Biden pointed to the recent storms and fires across the US as another indication of the need to fight climate change, going so far as to call these extreme weather events a “code red".

“These disasters aren’t going to stop,” he said last week. “They’re only going to come with more frequency and ferocity.”

The White House on Sunday said Mr Biden had approved US disaster funding to help California face the Caldor fire, which has been burning since mid-August. The president ordered other federal assistance this month after declaring the situation an emergency.

After viewing the damage in Sacramento, Mr Biden will participate in an event with Mr Newsom in Long Beach. The president's appearance is expected to mobilise Democratic voters before Tuesday's vote.

The president's backing comes a week after Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California senator, and former president Barack Obama campaigned for Mr Newsom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a rally against the California gubernatorial recall election in Sun Valley, California. AP

Recent polls indicate that Mr Newsom's position is strengthening. The “no” option on the recall leads “yes” by an average of 15 points, meaning it would take an extraordinarily large polling error for Mr Newsom to lose the recall.

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is the top-polling Republican.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden will continue to Denver, Colorado, where he will push his $3.5 trillion spending plan.

In addition to addressing infrastructure, the plan includes a climate provision involving transitioning the US economy away from fossil fuels and towards renewable resources such as wind and solar power.

However, one of Mr Biden's bills faces a roadblock within his own party. Joe Manchin, a US senator, on Sunday said that members of Congress were unlikely to pass the $3.5tn budget package by the September 27 deadline, but indicated he could support a smaller $1tn to $1.5tn package.

With the Democrats holding a razor-thin majority in the US Senate, Mr Manchin's backing is critical.

During a trip on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Mr Biden remained optimistic that the bills would pass.

“I think we're going to get major pieces of legislation through, both on a bipartisan basis,” he said.