Two decades after 9/11, Biden looks for unity in a nation at war with itself

A member of the public at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. EPA

The US on Friday began marking 20 years since the September 11 terror attacks that changed the course of the country's history, reshaped Afghanistan and parts of the Middle East, and ushered in a global war on terror that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

While 9/11 is commemorated annually across the US, this year has particular significance.

Not only is it the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the date was also meant to bring a symbolic end to the US war in Afghanistan, which was triggered when Al Qaeda hijacked four planes and used them as missiles to kill some 3,000 people in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden had set the anniversary as the deadline for the last US troops to leave Kabul and formally end America's longest war.

History, however, did not co-operate, and what was supposed to have been an organised departure from Afghanistan ended in utter chaos last month with the Taliban back in power and Al Qaeda operatives flocking to the country.

Mr Biden and his wife, Jill, will commemorate the 9/11 anniversary by visiting all three sites of the attacks to “honour and memorialise the lives lost 20 years ago,” the White House said.

In the weeks after the worst attacks on US soil, Americans came together in shock and mourning as countries the world over rallied behind the US in solidarity.

Two decades and two failed conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq later, Americans are at war with themselves over any number of issues.

Whether it's mask-wearing and vaccinations to tackle Covid-19, or the very notion of democracy itself, the US public is more divided than at any other time in modern history.

And allies who fought in Afghanistan are still reeling from former president Donald Trump's broadsides against Nato and Mr Biden's messy, unilateral withdrawal.

So instead of presiding over a rare moment of national unity, Mr Biden faces a country grappling with the loss of another war and a seemingly unbeatable pandemic that has killed more than 650,000 people in the US.

Unlike his brash predecessor, Mr Biden has shown many public displays of empathy, something that could be on display on Saturday.

But now, even his sincerity in grief is being questioned.

Some of the families of the 13 US troops killed in an ISIS attack in Kabul last month said Mr Biden was more concerned about telling the story of his son Beau Biden's death from cancer than he was in hearing about their recently lost loved ones.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday sought to sound a unifying tone, recalling “one of the darkest days in our history” as he attended a 9/11 ceremony at the State Department.

“Out of it also came these demonstrations of profound humanity, compassion, strength and courage,” he said, and added that 9/11 showed “our remarkable resilience".

“It showed our capacity to defend the pluralism that has long been one of our country’s greatest strengths, including by embracing our Muslim-American brothers and sisters,” Mr Blinken continued.

The Bidens will start on Saturday at Ground Zero in New York, where most of the roughly 3,000 fatalities were tallied. Many died in the initial explosions, others jumped to their deaths to escape the raging infernos as the towers burned, still others vanished as the skyscrapers fell.

They will also take part in ceremonies in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site where a hijacked plane crashed; and in Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon was struck.

Other ceremonies will be held the length and breadth of the US, including in Guantanamo Bay, where five men accused of assisting the 9/11 hijackers are still awaiting trial.

Troops stationed on the US base carved from a tip of Cuba will go on a 9.11-kilometre remembrance run, and a special service will be held in the chapel.

At the National September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, where the World Trade Centre once stood, families of the victims of 9/11 will read their names as the “Bell of Hope” rings out at 8.46am, marking the moment the first of two planes hit the Twin Towers.

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The 15 players selected Muzzamil Afridi, Rahman Gul, Rizwan Haider (Dezo Devils); Shahbaz Ahmed, Suneth Sampath (Glory Gladiators); Waqas Gohar, Jamshaid Butt, Shadab Ahamed (Ganga Fighters); Ali Abid, Ayaz Butt, Ghulam Farid, JD Mahesh Kumara (Hiranni Heros); Inam Faried, Mausif Khan, Ashok Kumar (Texas Titans

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

