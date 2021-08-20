US marines reunite baby with father at Kabul airport following viral video

A video showing two US marines pulling an infant over a barbed-wire barrier at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, has gone viral.

With about two million views, the original tweeted video showing the harrowing scene is one of many depicting the desperation of those trying to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

The marines lifting the baby were identified as members of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, corps spokesman Maj Jim Stenger told The Marine Corps Times on Friday.

Maj Stenger said the child in the video had been taken to an on-site medical clinic, had been cared for by healthcare professionals and has since been reunited with their father.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby added that the baby had been treated at a Norwegian facility at the airport.

Thousands of people, including Afghan nationals and American citizens, continue to rush to the airport, frantic to leave the country after the Taliban took the capital. Many have died or sustained serious injuries in the chaotic environment, Reuters reported.

US President Joe Biden said at a press conference on Friday that the airport has been secured and that any American wishing to leave can do so.

