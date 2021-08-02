US gives boost to Afghans trying to flee as Taliban make broad gains

Tents at a camp for internally displaced families in the Dand district of Kandahar province in January. AFP

Washington on Monday expanded the scope of its Afghan refugee programme, opening a path to America for those trying to flee Afghanistan amid Taliban gains and mounting fears the insurgents will go after anyone who worked with US agencies over the past 20 years.

Under the new “Priority 2" programme, Afghan nationals who worked for US non-governmental agencies or media outlets can now seek refugee status, the State Department said. Those who worked for the US for only short periods can also apply.

Previously, President Joe Biden's administration had offered refugee status to Afghans who had worked directly for the US government — mostly for the military and for a certain length of time — under the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) programme.

“The US objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan,” the State Department said.

“However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States.”

Thousands of Afghans have applied for SIVs and hundreds have already arrived in America before the final US troop withdrawal at the end of this month.

A senior US official estimated “thousands” of Afghans are likely to qualify under the new programme. They cannot apply directly and must be referred by their employers.

“Once that happens and they’re in our system, we will contact the individual,” the official told reporters.

The new programme starts immediately and cases will be processed in third countries that will host candidates and immediate family members.

Turkey is one such destination, the US official said, and the visa-application process could take from 12 to 14 months.

The official highlighted the increasing threat from the Taliban, who now control about half of Afghanistan's terrain, though not the major population centres.

Afghans working with US organisations have been frequent targets of the insurgent group.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to deliver remarks on the new programme later on Monday.

.@SecBlinken on support for #OperationAlliesRefuge: We’re working to make good on our commitment to those [Afghans] who helped us and put their lives on the line. pic.twitter.com/DP1QY2XiT0 — Department of State (@StateDept) August 1, 2021

About 2,500 SIV holders are currently being relocated to the Fort Lee army base in Virginia and thousands more will be flown to other countries while their applications are processed.

An estimated 20,000 Afghans who worked for the US military since the US-led 2001 invasion are seeking SIV status.

The Pentagon has said about 95 per cent of its US troops have left Afghanistan.

The Long War Journal reported that the Taliban now control 223 districts in the country, with a majority of the gains being made after the US began its withdrawal in May.

