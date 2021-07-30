First group of Afghans arrive in US through special visa programme

A US soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission in the Laghman province of Afghanistan in 2014. Reuters

The first group of Afghan nationals who worked with the US military in Afghanistan arrived in Virginia on Friday through the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) programme.

Thousands of Afghan interpreters and other workers who assisted US forces are relocating to America and other countries to avoid Taliban reprisals as the insurgent group recaptures much of Afghanistan in a continuing offensive.

Russ Travers, senior deputy homeland security adviser at the White House, told reporters on Thursday that the first flight was en route and passengers would be transported to the Fort Lee army base in Virginia.

“I am immensely proud to announce that our special group of Afghan special immigrants to be relocated under Operation Allies Refuge are on their way to America,” Mr Travers said.

He estimated the first flight was carrying “something over 200” SIV recipients who will be resettled in the US.

The SIV programme also includes family members, bringing the total to about 2,500 Afghans due for resettlement in the next few weeks.

CBS reported that the flight left Kabul on Wednesday, transited through Doha and London and landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

“This flight represents the fulfilment of the US commitment to honour these Afghan nationals' service in helping support our mission in Afghanistan and in helping to keep our country safe,” Mr Travers said.

The administration of US President Joe Biden stressed that all the Afghans have completed rigorous background checks, Covid-19 testing and will undergo visa and medical processing at Fort Lee.

“Their arrival is a culmination of an effort across the US government and a high moment of our careers,” Mr Travers said.

The base is expected to host 700 Afghans before they are relocated to undisclosed towns across the US.

Mr Travers said the US is considering other special immigration programmes for US-affiliated Afghan nationals and for those under threat from the Taliban, particularly women in fields such as aviation.

“The administration is considering a variety of different options and we'll have more on that for you in the future," he said.

The Biden administration is on track to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan by the end of August, leaving thousands of those who worked with the US since 2001 at risk of Taliban retribution.

Nearly 20,000 Afghans are in the SIV pipeline, but not all will be relocated to the US.