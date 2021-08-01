North America bushfires lead to air pollution alerts throughout US

A home burns in the Indian Falls neighbourhood of Plumas County, California, one of the areas affected by the Dixie fire, which has destroyed a quarter of a million acres since July 13. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP)

Large swathes of the US remained under air pollution alerts on Sunday as bushfires continued to tear through much of North America.

Smoke from the fires blanketed large portions of the western, southwestern and northern states, leading to air quality alerts.

More than 80 fires burnt throughout the country last week amid severe drought and temperatures exceeding 30ºC in places.

The state of California is preparing for potential power cuts as a result of the blazes.

Fires have destroyed more than 1.7 million acres, with the largest single fire covering 413,000 acres in Oregon. Local officials do not expect that firefighters will be able to fully contain the Oregon fire until October at the earliest.

Smoke from fires in Canada has drifted into the northern US, leading to pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

The pollution is a particular danger to young children, the elderly and those with heart or lung issues.

Vulnerable residents in Minnesota have been advised to limit their time outside and avoid strenuous physical activity.

President Joe Biden convened a virtual meeting on Friday with governors from the affected states to discuss the fires. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contacted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the issue.

Bushfires have become more frequent, longer and deadlier in recent years as a result of increasing temperatures owing to global climate change.

The fires last year burnt 4.2 million acres, making 2020 the most devastating season on record.

Fires continue to rage throughout Turkey, Greece and Italy. They have forced thousands to evacuate coastal tourist resort towns in western Turkey.

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

