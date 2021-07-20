Oregon Bootleg Fire now biggest in US with no rain in sight

The Bootleg blaze in southern Oregon has swelled to become the biggest among scores of current bushfires engulfing the western US and is expected to grow as dryness and heat thwart fire crews.

Bootleg is about 30 per cent contained, the US Forest Service says, and officials have ordered mandatory evacuations of some areas. While firefighters are battling to control its southern flank, the agency expects “significant acreage increase” on its eastern side.

Historic droughts and searing heat exacerbated by climate change have touched off a cascading series of bushfires, played havoc with electric grids and created water shortages for farmers and communities throughout the western US.

Bootleg comes on the heels of last year’s fires that amounted to the most expensive disaster in Oregon history. A study found that June’s deadly Pacific North-West heatwave was intensified by greenhouse gas pollution.

The fire now ranks as the fourth largest in the state in records dating to 1900 and could move up the list as it continues to expand, said Courtney Travis, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

She said the area is not expected to receive any rain soon and temperatures will climb through the week, fuelling the blaze. It could be weeks before firefighters have it contained, she said.

There are currently 83 large fires burning in the US with all but one are in the west.

A wildfire burns outside of the town of Lytton, where a wildfire raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021. (JENNIFER GAUTHIER/REUTERS)

Through July 19, more than 35,000 wildfires have burnt more than 2.5 million acres across the US, the US National Interagency Fire Centre said. While the number of fires is above the 10-year average, the amount of acreage is below.

Despite its size, the Bootleg blaze has not affected many communities because of its wilderness location.

“It’s a rather remote area,” said Ms Travis. “That’s probably the only good thing about the fire.”

The Breadwinner Director: Nora Twomey Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Chhaya, Laara Sadiq Three stars

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

