US imposes sanctions on Syrian military prisons and Assad regime figures

A satellite image shows Syria's military-run Saidnaya prison, located 30 kilometres north of Damascus.

The US Treasury Department has placed sanctions on eight Syrian military prisons it says have been the sites of thousands of murders that occurred under the regime of President Bashar Al Assad.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Tuesday also sanctioned five senior officials from Mr Al Assad's intelligence apparatus who run the detention centres.

“The individuals and entities we are designating today have been a party to gross violations of Syrian human rights, including supervising the torture and killing of detainees,” OFAC Director Andrea Gacki told reporters.

“Bashar Al Assad and his brutal regime continue to extend the conflict in Syria by their brutal treatment of prisoners who oppose the regime’s oppressive policies and murderous activities.”

Ms Gacki added that the prisons “have been the site of horrific torture and thousands of murders".

She referenced the famous caches of grisly photos smuggled out of the country by “Caesar”, a regime defector who once worked as a photographer for the Syrian military.

Many of the sanctioned prisons are operated as branches of the Syrian Military Intelligence and the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, Ms Gacki said.

In a statement, OFAC highlighted abuses at the Saidnaya military prison, which has a well-documented history of serious human rights horrors.

“Two buildings at the Saidnaya military prison site alone could contain as many as 10,000 to 20,000 detainees between them,” the statement read.

“Many prisoners have been denied food and water for prolonged periods of time and were subjected to extensive beatings. Thousands of Syrian regime dissidents reportedly have been extrajudicially executed in mass hangings at the prison and buried in mass graves.”

OFAC also sanctioned the armed group Ahrar Al Sharqiya — which operates in northern Syria and is accused of the 2019 killing of a Kurdish politician — for abuses against civilians and is sanctioning two of the group’s leaders.

“Ahrar Al Sharqiya has committed numerous crimes against civilians, particularly Syrian Kurds, including unlawful killings, abductions, torture and seizures of private property,” the Treasury Department said.

The agency said it was blocking any assets and banning any US transactions with Ahrar Al Sharqiya, a once obscure armed group that came into the spotlight when Turkey sent troops into northern Syria in October 2019 following talks with then-president Donald Trump.

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Grubtech Founders: Mohamed Al Fayed and Mohammed Hammedi Launched: October 2019 Employees: 50 Financing stage: Seed round (raised $2 million)

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

