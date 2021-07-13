US charges four Iranians in plot to kidnap journalist in New York

Journalist Masih Al Nejad told The National that she was the target of the plot. AP

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday charged four Iranian intelligence officials with conspiracy to kidnap a journalist and forcibly take her to Tehran.

Journalist Masih Alinejad, who is of Iranian origin, told The National that she was the target of the plot. “They had plotted to kidnap me," she said.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss announced the charges against the Iranian agents, who stand accused “of kidnapping conspiracy, sanctions violations conspiracy, bank and wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges".

The "defendants monitored and planned to kidnap a US citizen of Iranian origin who has been critical of the regime’s autocracy, and to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran, where the victim’s fate would have been uncertain at best,” the indictment read.

Iranian Intelligence Officials Indicted on Kidnapping Conspiracy Charges



Iranian Intelligence Services Allegedly Plotted to Kidnap a U.S. Journalist and Human Rights Activist from New York City for Rendition to Iranhttps://t.co/fV5JDgNKZ5 — National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) July 13, 2021

The accused are Alireza Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori. Niloufar Bahadorifar, who resides in the US, was also charged in the case and will be arraigned in a New York court.

The FBI helped uncover the plot, the Justice Department said.

“A US citizen living in the United States must be able to advocate for human rights without being targeted by foreign intelligence operatives,” Ms Strauss said.

FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney said the Iranian government was directly implicated in the plot.

“This is not some far-fetched movie plot. We allege a group, backed by the Iranian government, conspired to kidnap a US-based journalist here on our soil and forcibly return her to Iran. Not on our watch,” he said.

Jason Brodsky, an senior analyst at Iran International, called it a “major case”.

“The Iranian regime is being accused by the Justice Department of hatching a plot to kidnap a US citizen of Iranian origin. This is a tactic that the Islamic Republic has employed before,” Mr Brodsky said.

He pointed to the past cases of activist “Ruhollah Zam — who was lured from France to Iraq, then kidnapped, taken to Iran, and later executed ——and Habib Chaab who was kidnapped in Turkey by the Iranian regime.”

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

If you go:

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

