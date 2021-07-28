Less Ben & Jerry’s, more Abraham Accords, Israeli envoy says

Motorists pass a closed Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop in the Israeli city of Yavne, about 30km south of Tel Aviv. AFP

The Israeli envoy to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday criticised ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s for its recent decision to boycott settlements in the West Bank, saying normalisation deals with Arab states were the route to peace.

Mr Erdan said the Vermont-based ice cream firm’s boycott was “anti-Semitic” and that more Abraham Accord-style deals offered a better path for the turbulent Middle East.

“Obsession with the world's only Jewish state also encouraged companies like Ben and Jerry’s and Unilever to impose anti-Semitic boycotts on Israel,” Mr Erdan told reporters outside the UN Security Council chamber.

Israel & more & more moderate Arab states are working to move beyond the past of hate, instability & fundamentalism towards a future of dialogue, tolerance and peace…Unfortunately terrorist groups like Hamas & radical regimes like Iran oppose this vision of a brighter future 2/5 — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) July 28, 2021

“As the [Abraham] Accords prove, real peace in our region is reached only when the parties come together because they want to build a better future for their children, not through boycotts or by the Security Council interfering.”

Ben & Jerry's said last week it would stop doing business in the occupied Palestinian territories, which has been handled by a licensee partner since the late 1980s.

The ice cream maker and its parent company Unilever have come under fire from several American Jewish groups over their reported support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to isolate Israel due to its treatment of Palestinians.

Dozens of US states have passed bills and orders against the BDS movement to discourage economic pressure against Israel.

The boycott decision by Ben & Jerry's spurred a backlash from Israeli leaders. US politicians from both main parties have voiced concerns over the move, while some minor New York-based grocery chains have pulled Ben & Jerry’s products from their shelves.

The UN considers the Israeli settlements, built on land captured by Israel in a 1967 war, to be illegal and a barrier to peace as they limit and fragment land Palestinians want for a state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. Israel disputes this description of the settlements.

The Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain were signed in Washington last September and have since been joined by Morocco and Sudan, paving the way for co-operation on trade, travel, diplomacy and security.

This month, the UAE opened its embassy in Tel Aviv and the first direct flights between Morocco and Israel took off, the latest signs of normalised relations as the Abraham Accords approach their anniversary.

“Israel and its new allies in the region are building a new future of coexistence, tolerance and co-operation,” Mr Erdan said.

While the accords received broad international support, critics say they have further eroded the weak Palestinian negotiation position with Israel and undercut their chances of achieving their goal of statehood.

How to tell if your child is being bullied at school Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety Shows signs of depression or isolation Ability to sleep well diminishes Academic performance begins to deteriorate Changes in eating habits Struggles to concentrate Refuses to go to school Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings Begins to use language they do not normally use

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

