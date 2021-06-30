US criticises Russia’s shadow mercenary war in central Africa

UN peacekeepers guard the entrance to a 'weapons-free zone' in Kaga Bandoro, Central African Republic. Jack Losh for The National

The US on Wednesday urged Russia to rein in a mercenary force that is fighting in a civil war in the Central African Republic, pointing to evidence of lootings, mass killings and other abuses.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington’s UN envoy, said Russian mercenaries were operating on behalf of defence chiefs in Moscow in the landlocked African nation and have been linked to “horrific acts” there.

Her comments follow a report by UN monitors on the arms embargo imposed on Bangui in 2013 which found that Russian military trainers and Central African Republic forces had indiscriminately killed civilians, occupied schools and looted towns.

“The UN has provided evidence, including eyewitness accounts, detailing violence and abuses carried out in the Central African Republic by mercenaries working as an arm of Russia’s Ministry of Defence,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

“Russia must immediately stop the violence, hold those responsible accountable and remove mercenaries endangering UN peacekeepers."

Russia has sent hundreds of military experts to arm and train government troops fighting rebels in the resource-rich ex-French colony, which collapsed into civil war in 2013.

The paramilitary troops from the Russian group Wagner are reportedly well connected in the Kremlin and even reputedly have ties to President Vladimir Putin — though Moscow denies any involvement with the group.

Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia on Wednesday rejected the findings of the UN panel.

"We saw this report, analysed it and prepared comments to it, which were fully ignored,” Mr Nebenzia told reporters in New York.

“This is the same story: unfounded accusations, evidence collected God-knows-where, witnesses who cannot be identified.”

Government officials from the Central African Republic have also rejected the report.

The country has been wracked by violence since the Seleka coalition of mostly Muslim rebels seized power in March 2013. The Central African Republic's military, backed by UN peacekeepers as well as Russian and Rwandan troops, has in recent months been battling the rebels.

US President Joe Biden and his counterpart Mr Putin tackled worsening US-Russia ties at a summit in Geneva earlier this month, but they continue to disagree over everything from cyber attacks to the wars in Syria, Ukraine and the Central African Republic.

BlacKkKlansman Director: Spike Lee Starring: John David Washington; Adam Driver Five stars

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Director: Jon Favreau Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

