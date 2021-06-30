Miami building collapse: Death toll in Florida rises to 18 as more bodies found

The bodies of six more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed residential tower in Florida, raising the death toll to 18, local officials said on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 147 people were missing and feared trapped in the ruins of the Champlain Towers South condo.

She said two of the 18 confirmed fatalities were children aged 10 and 4.

"The loss of children is too great to bear," Ms Levine Cava said. "Our community, our nation and the world all are mourning with these families who have lost loved ones."

While the official death toll is now 18 after most of the building in the Miami-area town of Surfside suddenly collapsed about a week ago, hopes are dwindling that the hundreds of rescuers combing the oceanfront site will find anyone alive.

The updated death toll means 147 people are still missing.

Officials have said they still hold hope of finding survivors.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he had promised families that rescue crews were "not leaving anyone behind" as teams dig deeper into the rubble.

"We've not gotten to the bottom. We don't know what's down there," Mr Burkett said. "We're not going to guess.

"We're not going to make a life-or-death decision to arbitrarily stop searching for people who may be alive in that rubble."

He said that every day the mound of wreckage was visibly shrinking, indicating progress.

Two teams of dogs were helping to scour the pile – one trained to sniff out survivors, and the other to detect bodies.

Col Golan Vach, head of an Israeli military unit that specialises in search and rescue, told CNN his team found "tunnels" under the debris and that the team had crawled through them looking for survivors.

In one case, the space was between balconies of apartments that pancaked when part of the building collapsed, he said.

“Between them remained a big space of air,” Col Vach said. “We crawled in those tunnels. We called people and unfortunately we didn't find anything.”

He said hopes of finding survivors so long after the early morning collapse were “very, very minor. We must be realistic".

The cave-in of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building has sparked a search and rescue effort involving engineers and specialists from across the US and as far afield as Mexico and Israel.

US President Joe Biden will visit the site on Thursday with his wife Dr Jill Biden to ensure state and local officials have everything they need, and to meet families of the victims.

Residents in the part of Champlain Towers South that remained intact reported being awakened around 1.30am last Thursday by what sounded like cracks of thunder that shook their rooms.

“It was like an earthquake,” Janette Aguero, who escaped from the tower's 11th floor with her family, told AFP.

Rescuers who arrived in the moments after the tower came down helped remove dozens of residents and pulled one teenage boy alive from the rubble.

But since then, no other survivors have been found, despite huge numbers of rescuers combing the debris with the help of sniffer dogs and cranes.

“There are currently 210 people working on the site. The urban search and rescue team has been augmented by teams from all over the state and all over the world,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Tuesday.

Experts are looking at possible pre-existing critical flaws in the structure of the apartment tower that may have caused the collapse.

An October 2018 report released by city officials last Friday revealed fears of “major structural damage” in the complex, including the concrete slab under the pool deck and the columns and beams in the parking garage.

In a letter to residents in April, Jean Wodnicki, the chair of the condo association, described “accelerating” damage to the building since then.

Repairs had been set to begin soon on the 40-year-old building — but they did not come soon enough.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

