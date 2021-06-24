Nearly 100 people unaccounted for after Florida building partially collapses

One confirmed dead so far after disaster in seaside community

It was unclear how many people were inside when an entire side of the building fell to the ground. Reuters
It was unclear how many people were inside when an entire side of the building fell to the ground. Reuters

Hundreds of rescue workers scoured through tonnes of rubble on Thursday after a 12-storey oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida.

At least one person died and 99 were unaccounted for, officials said.

Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have been unable to make contact with 51 people who "supposedly" stay in the building.

It is home to a mix of people including families and part-time "snow bird" residents who spend the winter months in Florida.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said that 99 people were unaccounted for and that 53 whose whereabouts were initially unknown have since been found.

Mr Ramirez did not make it clear whether everyone in the second group was alive.

"Fire and rescue are in there with their search team, with their dogs," he said. "It's a very dangerous site right now, very unstable.

"They're in search-and-rescue mode and they will be in that mode for a while. They are not quitting. They're going to work through the night. They are not stopping."

Mr Ramirez said the numbers of known casualties and people missing were likely to fluctuate.

"I don't want to set false expectations," he said. "This is a very tragic situation for those families and for the community."

A fire official said 35 people were rescued from the building in Surfside, an enclave of 5,700 residents on a barrier island across Biscayne Bay from the city of Miami.

They including two who were pulled from the rubble as response teams used trained dogs and drones in a search for survivors.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it was possible that more victims would be found in the rubble. He said he planned to go to the scene.

"We'll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries but we are bracing for some bad news, just given the destruction that we’re seeing," Mr DeSantis said.

Read More

A man moves food boxes at a restaurant in the Queens borough of New York City as the US economy grows and unemployment slowly decreases. AFPUS economy grows 6.4% in Q1 and it's likely just the start

White House and lawmakers strike deal on US infrastructure

Luxury home sales in US outpace those of cheaper properties

Built in 1981, the Champlain Towers South had more than 130 units, about 80 of which were occupied.

It was unclear how many people were inside at 1.30am when an entire side of the building pulled away and fell to the ground.

"It's hard to imagine how this could have happened," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

"Buildings just don't fall down."

Construction work was being done on the roof, Mr Burkett said, but it was unclear whether the project involved heavy equipment.

Footage from WPLG Local 10, a Miami TV station, showed a rescue team pulling a boy from piles of debris, and firefighters using ladder trucks to rescue residents trapped on balconies.

Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said that rescuers were moving in heavy equipment and working to support the remaining part of the building.

"We are still continuing the search and rescue operations," Mr Jadallah said.

Mr Burkett said that part of the building with balconies facing the beach had "pancaked", meaning one floor appears to have fallen on another, sending part of the structure cascading down.

"The back of the building, probably a third or more, is totally pancaked," he said.

Resident Barry Cohen and his wife were rescued from the building.

"At first it sounded like a flash of lightning or thunder," Mr Cohen, a former vice mayor of Surfside, said at the scene.

"But then it just kept on, steadily for at least 15 to 30 seconds. It just kept on going and going and going."

Mr Cohen said construction had continued for more than a month on the building's roof.

Updated: June 25, 2021 03:05 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Lifta, one of the last standing Palestinian villages that was depopulated by Israeli forces in 1948, pictured in 2018. William Parry for The National

The fight for Lifta: the last Palestinian village standing in Israel

MENA
Microsoft on June 24, 2021 unveiled a new version of the Windows software. AFP

Microsoft announces first major update in 6 years with Windows 11 debut

Technology
Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles judge this week, as she opened up about her 13-year conservatorship. Reuters

Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

Arts&Culture
A UN report says millions more will go hungry owing to the catastrophic effects of climate change. AFP 

Leaked UN report lays bare catastrophic effects of climate change

Europe
New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks to the media and supporters after voting on Tuesday. EPA

New Yorkers vote after fierce race for new mayor

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world