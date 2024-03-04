Princess of Wales pictured in public for first time since surgery

Unauthorised paparazzi took pictures of the Princess of Wales on Monday in her first public outing since undergoing abdominal surgery.

According to US news website TMZ, Kate was pictured near Windsor Castle on Monday in the passenger seat of a car.

She was seen wearing dark sunglasses in a black Audi, which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

READ MORE Who leads UK royal family popularity stakes?

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where King Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.

King Charles, 75, visited his daughter-in-law’s bedside after being admitted himself on January 26 – the 11th day of Kate’s stay.

She was also visited by her husband, the Prince of Wales.

Kate left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later.

Kate, Princess of Wales’s red carpet style - in pictures

The Princess of Wales wears an altered Alexander McQueen dress to attend the 2023 Bafta Awards in London on February 19. AFP

She returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but the palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The future queen, 42, was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.

A week after she left hospital, King Charles announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and Prince William, 41, temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

He carried out his his first public engagements since her surgery in early February.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, were expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses.