Police seek Rolex thieves after London street robbery

A man in his 50s who was out for an evening with his wife had his Rolex watch stolen after two men ran up behind them in the Camden area of London.

Police are asking the public to help identify two thieves after officers were called to Frognal Way just before 7pm on Wednesday, September 13.

They were pulled to the ground in a struggle before the suspects ripped the man's watch – a black and gold Rolex Yacht-Master with a black rubber strap – from his wrist and ran off in the direction of Frognal Road.

A member of the public who tried to help the couple then called police.

Police searched the area but the men were not found.

The victims were shaken, but thankful they had not suffered any serious physical injuries.

"The man and his wife were on their way home after enjoying a night out when this horrible incident happened," said Sgt Max Pennington of Camden Police.

"I'm keen to hear from anyone who can identify the two men. I also want to hear from any jewellers or pawnbrokers who might have been offered the watch for sale."