UK pledges £30m more Gaza aid as David Cameron meets Palestinian leaders

The UK will provide a further £30 million ($37.6 million) in humanitarian aid for Gaza, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Friday before talks with Palestinian leaders and aid agencies in the West Bank.

The former British prime minister, who was appointed Foreign Secretary this month after seven years away from frontline politics, arrived in Israel on Thursday and held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

A temporary truce in the Israel-Gaza war took effect at 7am local time on Friday. The pause is to allow aid to enter Gaza and some hostages to be released by Hamas, while Israel has agreed to release some jailed Palestinians.

"We are hopeful that today will see the release of hostages, and I am urging all parties to continue to work towards the release of every hostage. A pause will also allow access for life-saving aid to the people of Gaza," Mr Cameron said in a statement.

"I am proud that a fourth UK flight carrying critical supplies landed in Egypt today and I can announce new £30 million of funding, which will be spent on vital aid such as shelter and medical provisions."

The pledge will double the amount of additional aid Britain has committed to Gaza since the conflict began in October.

The announcement of additional funding comes as more humanitarian aid from Britain landed in Al Arish, Egypt, before it is transferred to Gaza.

The RAF flight carried 23 tonnes of aid, including 4,500 blankets and 4,500 sleeping mats for distribution by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the RAF "continues to deliver on the UK's commitment to help those in need by operating flights into the region to provide urgent humanitarian support which will save civilian lives".

"The UK is driving international efforts to support the humanitarian response in Gaza, working closely alongside partners and allies to de-escalate the situation," he said.

Mr Cameron's visit to the region comes a day after he met foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries at Lancaster House in London to discuss the crisis. The Palestinian Authority was represented at the talks.

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia and Nigeria, as well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the ambassador of Qatar, attended the meeting.

Mr Cameron said discussions focused on how to use the pause in the fighting to consider "how we can build a peaceful future that provides security for Israel but also peace and stability for the Palestinian people".

On Thursday, he visited Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the areas attacked by Hamas on October 7. "There is never any excuse for this sort of hostage-taking," Mr Cameron said.

"All the hostages should be released, but I hope that everyone who is responsible and behind this agreement can make it happen, to bring relief to those families, including, of course, there are British nationals who have been taken hostage."

The first hostages are expected to be freed by Hamas at 4pm on Friday local time.