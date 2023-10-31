Police shoot woman threatening to blow herself up at Paris station

French police shot and seriously wounded an unarmed woman after she threatened to blow herself up at a station in Paris during morning rush hour on Tuesday.

The Paris prosecutor's office said an officer fired a single shot “because they feared for their safety” after the woman “refused to follow police orders” and “made threats” including saying "you're all going to die".

She suffered a life-threatening wound to her abdomen.

No explosives or other weapons were found on the woman, a police source said.

Agents had earlier “isolated” the woman at the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station on the capital's south bank, which was evacuated, after passengers on a suburban train alerted police.

Government spokesman Olivier Veranhen said when police arrived, "they pulled the woman aside and first asked her to calm down but also to show her hands to show they presented no particular danger," he added.

"What happened then was that law enforcement officers had no option but to open fire on this woman given the danger of the situation."

Paris police chief, Laurent Nunez, said the woman's identity was yet to be confirmed but that she could be the same person who in 2021 threatened urban patrols of the counter-terrorism Sentinelle operation and had been put in a psychiatric ward over mental health issues.

Police have launched two investigations, prosecutors said.

One will probe the woman's actions while another is to establish whether the police's use of a firearm was justified.

France has been under “attack alert” since October 13, when a teacher in the northern city of Arras was stabbed to death by an Islamist former pupil.

The country, which has Europe's largest Jewish community and the largest Muslim population in Western Europe, has feared repercussions from the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which has retaliated with attacks on Gaza.

Bomb alerts have led to the evacuation of dozens of airports, train stations and tourist sites in recent weeks.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran said that there had been "at least three" calls from passengers to rail operator SNCF, which in turn alerted police.

"Police, evaluating the situation to be dangerous, opened fire," he told reporters.

Footage from the officers' bodycams and from CCTV at the station would help establish the facts of the case, he said.

Mr Veran said that the woman had a previous conviction for threatening patrolling soldiers. There were questions concerning her mental health, he said.

"We will know more in the coming hours," Mr Veran said.

Two police sources added that the woman had been put on a radicalisation watchlist at one point, although it was not certain whether her name was still on the list.

On Monday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that there had been 819 anti-Semitic acts in France since October 7, and 414 connected arrests.