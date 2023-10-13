Teacher killed in knife attack in France

A teacher was killed in a knife attack in the city of Arras in northern France on Friday that left two others severely wounded, police said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a suspect had been arrested, while local police said that the situation had been contained and there was no longer any danger to the public.

BFM TV reported that the attacker was about 20 years old and may have been a former pupil, citing a police source. The attacker's brother was also arrested, it said.

Une opération de police a eu lieu au lycée Gambetta à Arras. L’auteur des faits a été interpellé par la police. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 13, 2023

BFM TV said the person who was killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.

Pupils were confined to their classroom, it said.

"A police operation took place at the Gambetta High School in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police," Mr Darmanin said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, is travelling to the city on Friday.

This is a developing story ...