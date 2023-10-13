Former Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj wins libel case over Qaddafi allegation

Former Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj has won a libel case against a British newspaper after it published claims that he played a key role in the regime of Muammar Qaddafi.

Publishers MGN have agreed to pay damages following a report in The Mirror newspaper that allegedly listed Mr Al Serraj as holding the position of prime minister under Qaddafi.

London's High Court had heard that Mr Al Sarraj had suffered distress after the report.

He claimed he had experienced “a rise in unwanted attention and threatening behaviour” following the publication of the article and had become anxious about visiting the UK.

“In yesterday's joint statement at the High Court, MGN accepted that it had caused 'serious distress' to Mr Al Sarraj, who was the head of the country's internationally recognised government from 2016 to 2021,” lawyer Mohamed Shaban said.

“The statement says, inter alia: 'He had no association whatsoever with Qaddafi's odious regime'.

“On the contrary, he led a government backed by the United Nations and the international community which was seeking to unify the country and prevent further suffering to the Libyan people in the chaos that followed the overthrow of the Libyan regime.”

Mr Al Sarraj stepped down as Libya's prime minister after five years in the role.