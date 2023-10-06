UAE Foreign Minister hosts UK's David Lammy for green energy talks ahead of Cop28

The UK's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has met the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations.

Co-operation between the UAE and Britain on renewable and clean energy was among the topics of the talks between the two men, who were meeting again just weeks before Dubai hosts Cop28.

The social media account of the Emirates embassy in London shared photos of their meeting on Friday.

The talks centred on the two countries’ Partnership for the Future, signed in 2021, which aims to strengthen ties on key areas including trade, climate, innovation and technology.

Under the framework, the UAE has delivered more than £10 billion in investments to UK projects in energy transition, technology and infrastructure, as well as life sciences.

HH @ABZayed 🇦🇪 and Shadow Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy MP 🇬🇧 have met to discuss the UAE-UK’s ambitious Partnership for the Future and its role in growing bilateral cooperation between our two nations, particularly in the fields of renewable and clean energy ahead of @COP28_UAE. pic.twitter.com/jO4Cmt7X7D — UAE Embassy UK (@UAEEmbassyUK) October 6, 2023

The Labour politician and the UAE minister “met to discuss the UAE-UK’s ambitious Partnership for the Future and its role in growing bilateral co-operation between our two nations, particularly in the fields of renewable and clean energy ahead of Cop28”, the embassy said.

The meeting with the UAE is part of Labour’s increasing efforts to reach out to Britain’s international partners as it positions itself to take power in the next general election, expected next year.

Officials have applauded the Sovereign Investment Partnership between the two countries for accelerating funding and innovation in key sectors as well as delivering on its targets less than two years after it was signed.

The Partnership for the Future launched a new era of links between Britain and the UAE when it was signed in Downing Street by Boris Johnson.

The deal opened the door for closer work on tackling shared global challenges including climate change.

Both sides agreed to use the pact to “create new trade, investment, and innovation dynamics” and to boost collaboration in areas including life sciences, energy innovation, illicit finance, education, security, culture and health.

Mr Lammy’s meeting with the UAE’s foreign minister is part of Labour’s increasing efforts to look beyond the UK and improve its image for allies as a government-in-waiting.

Sir Keir Starmer recently travelled to Paris for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.

He also held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while visiting Montreal for a summit of political leaders.

Just days earlier he had travelled to The Hague for talks with officials from the EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol, about cross-border cooperation to tackle people smuggling.