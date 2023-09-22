A-level overhaul plan to create new British baccalaureate

Studying English and maths at school could become compulsory until the age of 18 in England, under proposals to create a new British baccalaureate.

Pupils would be required to study more subjects after the age of 16 under the plans put forward by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The reforms aim to overhaul A-levels that will transform the education system in England.

The move comes after Mr Sunak this week watered down a host of pledges designed to help the UK achieve net zero in 2050.

Both announcements are believed to be an attempt to draw a clear line between his ruling Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party, before a probable general election next year.

Mr Sunak has previously said all pupils in England should study some form of maths until the age of 18, criticising a "cultural sense that it's OK to be bad at maths".

"Since 2010, we have made huge progress in driving up school standards and giving young people the best start in life, with record funding for schools and more full-time teachers than ever before," a representative for the Department for Education said.

"We have already taken steps to reform the post-16 qualifications landscape, including reforming technical education and delivering millions of new high-quality apprenticeships.

"Alongside this, we have set out bold plans to ensure that every young person studies some form of maths up to the age of 18 to give them the skills they need to succeed in the jobs of the future."

Shadow secretary of state for education Bridget Phillipson criticised the education reforms.

"This is just the latest undeliverable gimmick from a weak Prime Minister and a dying Conservative government with no serious plan for improving standards of education for young people," she told BBC's Newsnight.

"Rishi Sunak should be focusing on long-term plans to improve literacy and numeracy in younger children, not pursuing short term headlines with this unworkable policy, which will do nothing to raise standards.

"Labour will be focusing on how we lay strong foundations for high and rising standards in our schools and deliver a major review of curriculum and assessment from government, as part of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity."