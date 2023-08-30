Gatwick profits take off but air traffic numbers still below pre-pandemic levels

Gatwick Airport landed a 59 per cent rise in first half profits, as demand for travel continued to recover from Covid pandemic levels.

The airport reported underlying earnings of £235.7 million in the half-year to the end of June, up from £148.3 million in the same period a year ago. In the first few months of 2022, Gatwick was still being affected by pandemic travel restrictions.

Net profit at Gatwick was £79.1 million for the first half, a 56 per cent improvement on the same period last year.

Gatwick said air traffic levels were only 86 per cent of those in the immediate pre-pandemic years and the operational environment in Europe was "challenging", which has meant more cancellations and delays than would normally be the case.

Nevertheless, passenger numbers were 41 per cent higher at 18.5 million and the airport's retail and parking brought in £210.6 million.

"We worked closely with our partners to make sure the airport was well-resourced ahead of the summer," said Stewart Wingate, chief executive of London Gatwick.

"This and the hard work of our frontline colleagues helped us provide passengers with a good level of service, despite a challenging operational environment across much of Europe.

"We will continue working closely with our airport partners to improve punctuality, supported by projects in our new capital investment programme to build airport resilience and long-term sustainable growth."

Middle East visitor numbers rise

Gatwick's interim results mirror those of Heathrow, which had 37.1 million people pass through in the first six months of 2023, a rise of 42.1 per cent.

Heathrow welcomed 3.7 million passengers from the Middle East, an annual rise of 23.3 per cent.

