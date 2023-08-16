Gatwick Airport closes runway for emergency repairs

Gatwick, London's second busiest airport, closed for emergency repairs on Wednesday, with flights diverted to other destinations.

The runway was closed for what Gatwick Airport said was a “short time” – believed to be about 20 minutes.

“The main runway was closed for a short time today due to emergency repairs,” an airport representative said.

“Eleven flights were diverted. The runway is now open and operating as normal. Safety is our top priority and we apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

It was not immediately clear what the emergency was. Gatwick did not elaborate.