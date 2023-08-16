Gatwick Airport closes runway for emergency repairs

Eleven flights were diverted to other airports

The main runway at Gatwick Airport was closed for emergency repairs. Reuters
Simon Rushton author image
Simon Rushton
Aug 16, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Gatwick, London's second busiest airport, closed for emergency repairs on Wednesday, with flights diverted to other destinations.

The runway was closed for what Gatwick Airport said was a “short time” – believed to be about 20 minutes.

“The main runway was closed for a short time today due to emergency repairs,” an airport representative said.

“Eleven flights were diverted. The runway is now open and operating as normal. Safety is our top priority and we apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

It was not immediately clear what the emergency was. Gatwick did not elaborate.

Updated: August 16, 2023, 4:21 PM
Gatwick AirportAirportsAirlines

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national