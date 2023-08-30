First images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards revealed

A bee buzzing, a disappearing seal and bison in the snow are among the first images released from this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

The stunning images from around the world capture fascinating moments in nature.

The images received coveted prizes in their categories and were released to promote the awards ceremony on October 10, which will be hosted by wildlife TV presenters and conservationists Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

Developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London, the competition showcases some lesser-known behaviours and habitats while exposing human impact on an increasingly fragile natural world.

Read More Flying squirrel and laughing fish star in funniest wildlife photos

Caitlin Henderson was able to snap an opossum munching on insects in the middle of the night outside her balcony window in Queensland, Australia.

“There were heads here, wings there,” she said after capturing the marsupial dismembering a green cicada.

Atsuyuki Ohshima caught the moment a macaque sprang from a tree on to a deer on the Japanese island of Yakushima.

Young male primates have been known to land on female deer, but in this case the macaque was a young female who appeared to be enjoying the ride.

“We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises and photography is a powerful catalyst for change,” Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said.

“The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature's most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world.”

'A powerful tension between wonder and woe'

The catwalk by Shashwat Harish, from Kenya, was among the highly commended images. Shashwat Harish/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Among the 15 images is a fox that was photographed in a south-east England rehabilitation centre after being attacked, most likely by dogs, and two white storks hunting alongside a fire in Kenya that had been lit to clear bushland.

A rare snow leopard hunting a Pallas's cat in China, a mason bee building its home from twigs, the swirling spores of a mushroom in Greece and a tiger cub being evacuated from eastern Ukraine also feature.

“What most impressed the jury was the range of subjects, from absolute beauty, rarely seen behaviours and species to images that are stark reminders of what we are doing to the natural world,” judging panel chairwoman Kathy Moran said.

“We felt a powerful tension between wonder and woe that we believe came together to create a thought-provoking collection of photographs.”

The 59th competition received nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries, with photographers judged anonymously on their creativity, originality and technical skill.

An exhibition will run at the Natural History Museum from October 13 until June 30 next year with a UK and international tour of the photos afterwards.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2022's winning images