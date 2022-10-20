Flying squirrel and laughing fish star in funniest wildlife photos

A flying squirrel, laughing fish and arguing penguins are among the incredible images shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

Among the 40 stand-alone wildlife photographs and 10 portfolio entries, a charming raccoon waves to the camera and a flightless Australian southern cassowary steals fish and chips.

Voting has also opened for the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Serif, offering the public the chance to vote for their favourite funny photo.

The awards were co-founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sulla, who wanted to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography and promoted wildlife conservation.

“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that,” Mr Sulla said.

“When you see these amazing photographs like the one of an elephant seal trying to use his neighbour’s head as pillow (and we’ve all been there) or a wallaby at sunset, seemingly about to launch another wallaby into space, it makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this earth with us, and we love that about the competition.”

In other images, two triggerfish in the Azores look into the camera, apparently smiling, and a duckling waddles across a turtle-covered log.

A gentoo penguin is also shown snubbing a second penguin on a beach in the Falkland Islands.

This year’s beneficiary is the Whitley Fund for Nature a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the southern hemisphere.

It has channelled £20 million to more than 200 conservationists in 80 countries, supporting work rooted in communities to create lasting benefits for wildlife, landscapes, and people.

Voting is open until November 27.

Wildlife photographer of the year