UK to abandon water pollution rules in bid to boost housing

UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove is set to announce a controversial shift in water pollution rules to make it easier to build housing near waterways, British media reported on Tuesday morning.

Mr Gove will abandon the "nutrient neutrality" rules, which say councils should not approve new developments if they are expected to add polluting nutrients to rivers, reported The Guardian and The Sun.

The rules have been criticised by property developers and some Conservative MPs, who say they have prevented the building of much-needed housing.

Developers claim the rules have been enforced too strictly, resulting in almost 120,000 new homes being put on hold, The Guardian reported.

But environmentalists are expected to oppose the scrapping of the rules as adding to water pollution.

Water companies are already accused of dumping raw sewage into Britain's rivers and seas, which are deeply polluted.

Last year, a report by the House of Commons environmental audit committee said that English rivers were polluted by a "chemical cocktail" of sewage, slurry and plastic.

It said public health and nature were at risk, with only 14 per cent of rivers classified as having a good ecological status.

According to The Sun, Mr Gove will announce that local officials will be able to choose to either follow or ignore the current guidelines, The Sun reported.

Property developers may also be asked to contribute to a "mitigation fund".

The Sun suggested that up to 140,000 homes could be built as a result of the changes.

The Liberal Democrats and the Greens will oppose the move, according to The Guardian.