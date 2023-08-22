UK to help Ukraine end reliance on Russian energy

Grant Shapps has announced during a visit to Ukraine that the UK government will support the country's nuclear fuel supply to help end its reliance on Russian energy.

Through UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the UK’s export credit agency – the government will provide a £192 million ($244m) loan guarantee.

This will enable UK-headquartered Urenco to supply Ukraine’s national nuclear company, Energoatom, with uranium enrichment services, which are vital for nuclear fuel.

The new deal brings the UK’s non-military financial assistance to Ukraine close to £5 billion, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

On his visit to Ukraine, Mr Shapps also visited a children’s nursery attended by Nikita, the young son of the family he took in under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Energy Secretary played a recorded message from Nikita for the children, the government said.

Mr Shapps also visited Kyiv, where he met with senior Ukrainian ministers and energy industry figures to discuss Ukraine’s recovery and continuing UK support.

And he also visited a power station undergoing repairs after being damaged by Russian bombing.

“Our support for Ukraine is unwavering in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric invasion – the UK continues to stand with Ukraine as they repel Russian attacks and rebuild their country," Mr Shapps said.

“Being here on the ground, it’s truly remarkable witnessing first-hand the sheer courage, resolve and gritty determination of the Ukrainian people.

“Putin has used energy as a weapon of war: the action today to support nuclear fuel deliveries will help Ukraine end their reliance on Russian supplies and bolster their energy security.”