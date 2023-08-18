Prince Louis's fly-past image among top award nominees

Despite capturing moments that resonate with millions, the work of photographers often goes unnoticed.

This year, however, Aaron Chown’s photograph of Prince Louis, covering his ears during the fly-past in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, has earned him a place among the elite.

Chown is one of the three nominees vying for the title of Royal Photographer of the Year at the UK Picture Editors Guild Awards.

Another nominee is Jane Barlow for her photograph of the late queen beside a fireplace at Balmoral just two days before she died.

Barlow is contending for the Arts and Entertainment Photographer of the Year accolade.

Further nominations include Danny Lawson, in the running for both Business Photographer and Regional Photographer of the Year, and Mike Egerton, aiming for Sports Photographer of the Year.

James Manning and Jordan Pettitt are shortlisted for Young Photographer of the Year.